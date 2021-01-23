Added Vigneault: “Maybe he has not had the support in his past years that enabled him to be on a winner, but I believe we are a better team at this point. He needs to obviously play the best hockey of his life to permit us to achieve our goal, and in my mind, he has the right attitude, he’s got the right mindset, and he will do everything he can to help us win. He’s been a very good captain for me and a very good captain for this group and this organization.”