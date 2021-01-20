If Frost can’t play Thursday, Connor Bunnaman is expected to crack the lineup and could be at center. Another option: Moving Giroux from wing to center, his natural position, and playing Bunnaman or Samuel Morin at wing. Bunnaman in on the 23-man roster, while Morin is on the taxi squad. (With Myers and Shayne Gostisbehere perhaps out for a while, it’s worth wondering whether the Flyers will put the physical Morin back on defense.)