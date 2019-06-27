An undrafted 19-year-old, Carson Briere was invited to the Flyers camp by Brent Flahr, the new assistant general manager. His father, who these days runs the Comcast-owned Maine Mariners franchise in the ECHL, insisted that he had nothing to do with the invitation, that ``it was out of the blue, unexpected,’’ and that he wanted to make sure his son knew that and believed that too.