Carter Hart’s next start will be his 30th of the season, equaling his total for his rookie year last season. His numbers are about the same, which is pretty extraordinary given how disparate they are at home and on the road. Note that the opening game against Chicago in the Czech Republic is considered a Flyers home game.
Hart has the best save percentage and the best goals-against average, and only St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington (15) and Carolina’s Petr Mrazek (14) have more home wins this season. Here are the save-percentage leaders.
Fifty-one goalies have started at least 10 games on the road this season. Hart has the worst save percentage among them. Oddly, the other four goalies in the bottom five have either won a Stanley Cup or a Vezina Trophy.
Admittedly, this is borderline sacrilege, but here is how Hart stacks up after 63 career games with some other notable goaltenders.
♦ Hart is 5-1-1 against divisional opponents with .932 save percentage and 2.02 goals against. Those last two are his best against any division.
♦ He is 1-0-1 against the Washington Capitals. He’s stopped 61 of 64 shots for an outstanding .953 save percentage and a 1.45 goals against.
♦ Four guys have scored at least 30 goals. Those players — Boston’s David Pastrnak (37 goals), Toronto’s Auston Matthews (34), Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (34) and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (30) — have combined to attempt 20 shots on Hart this season. Pastrnak was the only one to score. Hart also stopped Pastrnak during a shootout. Twice.
♦ In three career games, Hart has stopped all 11 shots by Ovechkin.
♦ The Flyers have 16 home games and 16 road games remaining. Fourteen of the road games will be in the Eastern time zone.