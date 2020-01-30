Turns out Carter Hart isn’t ready to come back just yet.
The Flyers will practice this afternoon in Voorhees without their young netminder, who strained his abdomen in practice on Jan. 14.
While Hart “is feeling significantly better," general manager Chuck Fletcher said, “he will not return to play for a minimum of seven days.”
The Flyers will play in Pittsburgh on Friday, host Colorado on Saturday and play at Detroit on Monday as they resume their schedule after what will be nine days between games.
Goaltender Alex Lyon and fourth-line center Connor Bunnaman have been recalled from Lehigh Valley.
Injured forward Michael Raffl and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere are expected at practice today, which will be at 2 p.m. at the Skate Zone in Voorhees and open to the public.
