Adding a defensive-minded defenseman would help. This team could use someone who plays with some snarl in front of Hart or Brian Elliott. Samuel Morin might fit that description, but he was curiously moved to left wing in camp, and, after being injured and able to play just 28 professional games over the last three-plus seasons, he could use some minor-league action to get his game in order. The Phantoms open their AHL season Feb. 6.