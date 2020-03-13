The winner should not feel like a tainted champion. Heck, teams this season have played between 68 and 71 regular-season games, which is more than in 2012-13 and 1994-95 (48 games, lockout-shortened seasons). Teams played just 70 games a season from 1949-50 to 1966-67, and in the first half of the 20th century, they played 60-, 50- and 48-game seasons — and sometimes much fewer than those totals.