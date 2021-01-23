“We have to clean up some areas, like turnovers; there’s been too many in our zone and the neutral zone,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said after practice Friday in Boston. “We just have to play a little bit smarter and defend a little better as a team. Play tighter. But it’s only our fifth game. We didn’t really have a preseason, so we’ll get better and we’ll get the shots on goal down and play better defensively.”