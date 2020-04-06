Flyers Charities is donating $250,000 to fight hunger across the Delaware Valley, Philabundance announced Monday.
The donation will allow Philabundance, one of the area’s largest hunger relief organizations, to feed 160,000 people struggling with food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID-19, approximately 700,000 people across our nine-county service area went to bed at night not knowing where their next meal would come from,” said Sara Hertz, chief development officer at Philabundance. “Several weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is steadily increasing.”
She said the donation would help provide meals for thousands of children, families and seniors in need.
In addition to the donation, the Flyers have pledged to provide future in-person support at Philabundance distribution centers.
Last week, the 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation contributed $250,000 to Philabundance. With the Flyers’ gift, the sports teams of the Wells Fargo Center have donated $500,000 to help provide food to 320,000 people in the region.