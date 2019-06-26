Center German Rubtsov has flown under the radar because he missed most of last season – his first in the AHL – after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Quietly, he is moving up the organization’s depth chart.
Rubtsov, the Flyers’ first-round selection in the 2016 draft, has looked impressive in the first two days of the team’s prospect camp in Voorhees. The solidly built 6-foot, 187-pound Russian will try to earn a roster spot during training camp in September.
“Everybody has an equal chance,” Rubtsov said through translator Slava Kouznetsov, the organization’s skating coach. “It depends how you show up. It’s up to you.”
At the very least, Rubtsov wants to make a favorable impression in September so he can be recalled from the AHL’s Phantoms if someone is injured.
“He’s past the rehab stage, and now he’s working on strength and speed and quickness in his hockey game,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said Wednesday, “and that’s exciting. He’ll essentially have a full summer here to get ready for the next training camp.”
Rubtsov was playing well at Lehigh Valley before he was checked hard into the boards in a 5-4 win in Providence last Nov. 16. He collected six goals and 10 points in 14 games and played a responsible two-way game.
“From camp, I made a quick adaption into the season,” said Rubtsov, a man of few words.
Rubtsov, who will turn 21 Thursday, said he focused more on defense in his first few games, but Phantoms coach Scott Gordon told him to be more aggressive down the other end.
“You saw the result,” Rubtsov said. “I started shooting more.”
He said his shoulder has felt 100 percent for the last two months and there are no limitations.
“He’s another young guy who just needs time and experience,” Fletcher said. “Again, he’s a smart hockey player. He’s physically strong, has good skill. We believe he has a bright future.”
Asked if he felt motivated to prove he was worth being drafted so high (22nd overall) in 2016, Rubtsov smiled softly.
“I’m working hard to show they did the right thing,” he said.
Gordon, who is helping run the development camp, which goes to Stone Harbor for the Trial on the Isle on Thursday, likes what he sees from Rubtsov.
“He’s gotten a little bit bigger, which is good,” Gordon said. “He’s been here prior to development camp and he’s going to stay here after development camp, and every year we talk to the players about the importance of spending July – not late August, coming in before the [main] camp – and the strides you can make during that time period.
"For a kid that’s from Russia, to make that commitment is huge because they’re the ones that are going to benefit the most from it, especially with him missing so much time last year. I’m excited to see him again this year and hopefully he picks up where he left off.”