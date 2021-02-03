“There’s a fine line between taking what’s available and trying to overly dictate certain things,” he said. “Certainly, depending on different line combinations and things like that, sometimes those things get shifted around a little bit as far as what’s available. I don’t think I’m really doing anything too different in that sense. Just being more aware in the offensive zone and trying to get some more touches with the puck and make more plays that lead to dangerous chances. It’s something I’ve worked on over the past three, four, five years.”