Brian Elliott will start in net for the Flyers. It’ll be just his second home game in two months as Carter Hart remains out with an abdominal strain. ... The Kings beat the Flyers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve after erupting for four goals in the first period that night, all of Elliott who was pulled after 20 minutes. “If my memory is right, I think in the last 25 minutes of that game, we didn’t give them a chance 5-on-5," coach Alain Vigneault said. "For us, that game’s behind us.” ... Nolan Patrick (migraines) worked out with skills coach Angelo Ricci for about 45 minutes following the team’s Saturday morning skate. ... Old friend Jeff Carter is second on the Kings with 14 goals, already the most he’s had in three years. Carter, a -16 this season and -36 over the last two years, has three goals and two assists in 10 games against the Flyers. The 11th overall pick in 2003, Carter, 34, spent his first six seasons with the Flyers.