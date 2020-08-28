The Flyers-Islanders series will resume this weekend with a pair of prime-time games.
Game 3 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. Game 4 will be Sunday at 8 p.m. The adjustment was made after NHL players decided not to play Thursday and Friday as a show of solidarity with other leagues protesting racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
From a practical standpoint, the schedule is a little looser than originally planned, when the Flyers and Islanders were to play four games in 5 1/2 days from Aug. 24-29. That schedule also had Games 6 and 7 on back-to-back days. Now, there will be a day off if those final two games are necessary.
The Islanders steamrolled to a 4-0 win in the opener, and the Flyers evened the series Wednesday on Phil Myers’ overtime goal.