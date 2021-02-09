Tyson Foerster, the big right winger who was the Flyers’ first-round selection last year, suffered a small fracture in his tibia (shinbone) in his professional debut and will miss about three or four weeks, according to Brent Flahr, an assistant general manager.
Foerster, who turned 19 last month, was injured while playing Saturday for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their opening-day 2-1 overtime win at Hershey. He would normally not be eligible to play in the AHL at his age, but Ontario Hockey League players were granted permission because their league has not started due to COVID-19.
A Hershey player inadvertently slid into the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Foerster late in the third period, sending him to the ice and injuring his right leg.
“The guy lost an edge and [Foerster] didn’t see him coming,” said Flahr, who attended the game. “It didn’t look good. He ended up on his head.”
Before the injury, Flahr said Foerster, chosen 23rd overall in last year’s draft, was one of the Phantoms’ top forwards in the game. “He looked great,” Flahr said. “Lots of chances and lots of energy. Sometimes those kids go out there and just feel it out, but he went right after it.”
Playing for the Barrie Colts in the OHL in 2019-20, Foerster had a breakout season, scoring 36 goals and collecting 80 points in 62 games. He works on a sheep farm in the summer, building strength that has given him one of the hardest shots in the Flyers organization.
The Phantoms will next play on Wednesday at Binghamton. Wyatte Wylie, a 21-year-old defenseman making his pro debut, scored the game-winner in the opener.
Flahr said Tanner Laczynski, a center/winger, suffered a groin injury Saturday and will miss “a week or two.” Wade Allison (ankle), Isaac Ratcliffe (rib, collapsed lung), and Pascal Laberge (back) are also sidelined and are rehabbing their way back.