While the Flyers’ season may be coming to a close at the end of April, the auditions of their college prospects are about to begin.

The Flyers announced on Sunday that they signed 2017 fifth-round pick Noah Cates (137th overall) to a two-year, entry-level contract. Cates, 23, played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he was a captain for two seasons. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left winger will be available to play in the final game of the Flyers’ five-city road trip on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota-Duluth was knocked out in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament when it lost, 2-1, to the University of Denver on Saturday. In 37 games for Minnesota-Duluth this season, Cates registered 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and led the team with four game-winning goals. He earned honorable mention All-National Collegiate Hockey Conference honors.

In 139 career games with Minnesota-Duluth, Cates registered 39 goals and 60 assists for 99 points. Minnesota-Duluth made two Frozen Four appearances (2019, 2021) in Cates’ four years and won the title in 2019.

In February, Cates represented the United States as an assistant captain on the Olympic hockey team. In four games, he scored a goal and was plus-two.

Cates’ brother, Jackson, is in the Flyers’ system and suited up for 11 games (one goal) this season. He also played college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth.