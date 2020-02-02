“For me, the hardest part is avoiding the nerves," said, Lyon, a Yale graduate from Baudette, Minn. "Naturally, I get worked up. I just try really hard to stay even-Steven and that’s definitely the most challenging part. I’m a big football fan, so I like listening to Tom Brady, Russell Wilson. I just heard an interview with [Wilson] at the Super Bowl and he talked about how that mental, self-dialogue, is so extremely important. That belief in yourself, ‘I’m going to come out, I’m going to be the best player on the ice.’ Because the margins here are so thin. Player to player, top to bottom. It’s just about confidence and attitude and playing the game that you have the capability to play.”