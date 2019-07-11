The Flyers announced that senior executive Paul Holmgren will take on a new role as senior advisor to Dave Scott, Comcast Spectacor chairman and Flyers CEO, and general manager Chuck Fletcher.
The rumor of this move started circulating a few months ago, but the team denied to The Inquirer back then that it was going to happen.
Holmgren has served as Flyers president for the last five years, among many roles he has served with the team in a 40-year tenure that began as a player.
Under the new leadership structure, Fletcher takes on the new title of President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Flyers, and now reports directly to Scott.
"It’s been an honor to serve this franchise in many different roles throughout my life and I look forward to this next chapter,” said Holmgren in a statement released by the team. “I approached Dave about my idea to step aside to spend more time with my family. I have complete confidence in Chuck in his new role, leading the Flyers to great things. The Flyers have given so much to me and my family over the years, and I have forged life-long friendships with the many players, coaches, employees and fans who have helped me make Philadelphia home for over 40 years. I would like to thank Dave and Chuck for their efforts to lead this franchise into a bright future and for their continued confidence in me as I take on this new role.”