In his Flyers debut Thursday, veteran Nate Prosser, 34, seemed to have a steadying effect on the defense, playing a big role in a 3-1 victory in New Jersey – and perhaps earned another spot in the lineup Saturday night against the visiting New York Islanders.
“Nate was unbelievable,” goalie Carter Hart said. “For him not playing in a game that long, and to be out there and not look out of rhythm at all (was amazing). I mean, he was solid and calm, poised with the puck. ... We’re all so happy for him.”
It was Prosser’s first game since March (with the AHL’s Phantoms) and first NHL appearance in a little over two years (with Minnesota).
Prosser said it was “unreal” to get back on the ice. “Words can’t begin to describe it. I never gave up hope.”
There is a slight chance defenseman Phil Myers (fractured rib) returns to the lineup Saturday, but with Prosser and Erik Gustafsson (two assists) coming off strong performances, the Flyers may be cautious and decide not to rush him back.
Myers and Sean Couturier (ribs) were among the players who skated Friday in Voorhees.
The Flyers only played one good period in Thursday’s win, and they know that won’t be good enough when they host an Islanders team that is much better than its 3-4 record.
The Islanders, of course, beat the Flyers, four games to three, in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals.
The teams will meet Saturday and Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, and the usually stingy Islanders will be ultra-focused after allowing five goals during a stunning 9:23 second-period span in Thursday’s 6-3 loss in Washington.
That’s more goals than New York allowed in its four wins combined (three) in the playoff series against the Flyers.
“Our poise, our confidence has been rattled,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after his team blew a 3-0 lead against the Caps. “We need to pull that together. We’re not going to get outside help. It’s the group that has to pull together.”
The Isles are 0-3 on their five-game road trip, which started with a 2-0 loss in New Jersey and continued with a pair of defeats in Washington.
Jake Voracek leads the Flyers with nine points (goal, eight assists), and Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux, and Travis Konecny top the team with plus-5 ratings. ... Entering Friday, the Flyers were tied for sixth in the NHL in goals per game (3.50), while the Isles were tied for 29th (2.00). ... The Flyers have been badly outshot -- ranging from a nine-to-17-shot margin -- in seven of their eight games.