Trying to gain a revenue stream during a pandemic-shortened season that may not have fans at any games, the Flyers are joining some other NHL teams and putting advertisements on their helmets.
No, it’s not Wawa, Tastykake, or any of those iconic cheesesteak places in South Philly.
Instead, the helmet partner will be Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to a league source. TCS is an international IT consulting firm, and it was attracted to the domestic and international element of the partnership, the source said.
They have offices in the United States, Canada, and many other countries, several of which are home to many Flyers, including Sweden and Austria.
The helmets, which will have TCS on them and no slogan, will debut Wednesday in the season opener against Pittsburgh at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers, like other teams, lost millions last season, a year in which they played just 69 games because of the pandemic. The season was later resumed, but fans were not allowed to attend playoff games.
The Flyers would not say how much revenue they lost in 2019-20. They stand to lose even more this season, which has been cut to 56 games. As vaccines become more available, NHL teams hope the coronavirus is under control by late in the season and that some fans may be permitted to attend games.