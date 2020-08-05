It’s Brian Elliott’s turn in the nets for the Flyers.
Elliott will get the start Thursday when the Flyers face Washington in a round-robin game in Toronto at 4 p.m. The Flyers are 1-0 in the seeding tourney, while the Caps are 0-0-1.
The Flyers went 3-0-1 against Washington this season, and Elliott was a big part of their dominance. He went 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage against the Capitals.
Carter Hart, 21, who was superb in Sunday’s 4-1 round-robin win over NHL-best Boston, will get the call Saturday when the Flyers meet Tampa Bay in their last round-robin game.
As for giving Elliott the nod Thursday, coach Alain Vigneault said he wanted to keep the 35-year-old goalie sharp.
“We have a lot of confidence and faith in both of our goaltenders,” Vigneault said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “... I said he (Elliott) was going to get a game in, and I feel tomorrow is the right time.”
Rookie left winger Joel Farabee will replace the injured Michael Raffl on Thursday and is expected to play on the third or fourth line. Vigneault said he will probably make one other change among the forwards, but he didn’t want to reveal the move because he hadn’t yet informed the players.
Left winger Oskar Lindblom, who finished treatments for a rare bone cancer last month, is skating in Sweden and will “soon” join the Flyers in Toronto, Vigneault said.
Earlier in the day, general manager Chuck Fletcher said he was hopeful Lindblom would play at some point in the playoffs. Because of the extended season caused by the pandemic, Vigneault said it was realistic Lindblom would play, based on the fact that doctors originally said the winger should be ready to return in September.
If the Flyers are still playing in September, then, Lindblom could be in their lineup.