The NHL on Saturday morning announced 27 adjustments to its schedule, a staggering number that exemplifies how tenuous the hockey season is.
Four of the changes involve the Flyers. All four are road games, including one at New Jersey which was moved up nearly three weeks.
- The Feb. 16 game at the Rangers is now Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
- The Feb. 26 game at Buffalo is now Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
- The March 30 game at Buffalo is now Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- The April 20 game at New Jersey is now Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m.
The Flyers entered Saturday’s games in second place in an East Division that has been hit hard lately with coronavirus outbreaks, especially New Jersey and Buffalo.
As a result of Saturday’s adjustments, the Flyers were given three more back-to-back scenarios and had one taken away. The Flyers have seven occasions remaining where they play on consecutive days, but only once are the games in different cities (Feb. 13 home against New Jersey, Feb. 14 at N.Y. Rangers).
Also note that Tuesday’s game at Washington was moved up an hour and will now start at 6 p.m. The Flyers next game is Sunday at Washington (12 p.m., NBC).