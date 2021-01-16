The Flyers’ sprint through the 56-game schedule hit a pothole on Saturday when it was announced Sean Couturier would miss a minimum of two weeks with a costochondral separation.
Couturier appeared to be injured after taking a clean hit by Pittsburgh’s Jared McCann 96 seconds into the first period on Friday. The Flyers (2-0) play seven games over the next two weeks.
Costochondral separation, according to Healthline.com, occurs when the rib tears away from the cartilage that connects to the breastbone.
Philadelphia starts a run of four games in six nights on Monday when Buffalo (0-2) visits the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll play the Sabres, Bruins, Devils, and Islanders between now and Sunday, Jan. 31.
Rookie Morgan Frost, a center and the 13th forward on the 23-man roster, is in line to replace Couturier. But where in the lineup he fits is to be determined.
“Injuries are part of the game,” coach Alain Vigneault said on Friday after the Flyers completed a two-game sweep of Pittsburgh. “Somebody else is going to step in like we did tonight. Somebody else is going to have to play well for us.”
Couturier had been anchoring a line with Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny, both of whom are off to strong starts through the first two games. Lindblom has goals in each (one off his head, the other an empty-netter), and has four blocked shots.
Konecny on Friday notched the first hat trick of his career.
Another option – besides putting Frost directly into Couturier’s spot – could be to move Nolan Patrick up with Lindblom and Konecny. Patrick, who has been centering James van Riemsdyk and Jake Voracek, had a strong mini-camp and has been solid the first two games.
Patrick missed all of last season with a migraine disorder. He signed a 1-year deal for $874,125, which looks like a terrific bargain for the 22-year-old. Every injury in sports is an opportunity, and Patrick surely will be among those asked to do more if Couturier misses time whether he moves up or stays on the third line.
“For [Patrick] to jump in right away with both feet in, he’s been unbelievable,” goalie Carter Hart said. “That’s got to be tough for anybody. To see him do it, it means a lot to us and to have him back with us, with our group. He’s a huge part of our group. We’re lucky that he’s healthy and he’s looking great.”
The Sabres lost their first two games, to the Capitals, but their top line of Jack Eichel and former MVP Taylor Hall is dangerous. Would have been nice to have Couturier, the Selke winner as last season’s best defensive forward, in the lineup. But that’s not happening.
Couturier has played in 233 of a possible 235 games over the last three-plus seasons.
“He kind of brings that poise to the game and to his line and is real smart with the puck and he holds the puck really well,” said Voracek, a teammate of Couturier’s for the last 10 years. “That is one of the reasons why the game [on Friday] was so sloppy because we were missing Coots. So hopefully it won’t be long term.”
Ice chips
Pittsburgh’s McCann was fined $10,000 for a second-period elbow to the head of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. The Flyers and Penguins don’t play again until March 2. ... The Flyers return to practice on Sunday after having Saturday off. Practice continues to be closed to the public. ... Tanner Laczynski has been medically cleared following offseason core surgery and loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The AHL hopes to start its season on Feb. 5. The Phantoms tentatively are targeting Jan. 26 to open training camp.