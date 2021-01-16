The Flyers announced that star center Sean Couturier will miss at least two weeks with a separated shoulder.
Couturier, an alternate team captain and the league’s best defensive forward a year ago, would miss seven games under this time frame.
He injured his left shoulder, described as a costochondral separation, on what seemed to be an innocuous check by Pittsburgh’s Jared McCann 96 seconds into Friday’s game, which the Flyers went on to win, 5-2.
Philadelphia (2-0) starts a run of four games in six nights on Monday when Buffalo (0-2) visits the Wells Fargo Center.