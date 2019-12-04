Carter Hart continued his dominance at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.
So did the Flyers.
Hart made 27 saves and Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal as the Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-1, and extended their winning streak to a season-high five straight.
The Flyers, who equaled a franchise record for points in November (24, with a 10-2-4 record), started December with another win at home, where they are 9-1-4.
Toronto tied the game at 1, when defenseman Travis Dermott’s point drive bounced off Hart and into the net with 11 minutes, 22 seconds left in regulation.
Just 1:22 later, Giroux scored after taking a feed from Travis Konecny from behind the net. Defenseman Phil Myers (two assists) kept the puck in the zone to put the sequence in motion.
Konecny made it 3-1 by scoring his 10th goal with 3:28 remaining, and Joel Farabee added an empty-net tally. Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk added five-on-five goals.
The Flyers scored five unanswered goals in the last 10 minutes, turning a tight, tense matchup into a blowout.
Earlier, Kevin Hayes did most of the work, but Scott Laughton was the beneficiary.
Hayes shook free from defenseman Justin Holl, then turned Auston Matthews inside out and fed Laughton in front. Laughton knocked in his third goal in four games, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead with 11:11 left in the second period.
“Haysey has got a big body and he protects the puck so well,” Laughton said. "He made a great play to me and I just tried to put my stick on the ice in front of the net and luckily the puck went over his shoulder. But we have some things to clean up in our game and we have to continue to do that.”
With a little under 16 minutes left in the second, Andreas Johnsson went in alone on Hart, but the second-year goaltender made the save. He stopped all 23 shots he faced in the first 40 minutes, including a two-on-one shorthanded chance by Frederik Gauthier late in the second period.
A few minutes after Hart denied Johnsson, Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made a key stop on van Riemsdyk -- he was set up nicely by Morgan Frost -- to keep the Leafs within 1-0.
In the last 3:30 or so of the second period, Oskar Lindblom and Michael Raffl (no goals in his last 19 games) hit the post from in tight, so the Flyers maintained their 1-0 lead heading into the third. Raffl later left the game with an apparent injury to his right hand.
“I don’t know what it is, but in the last 10 minutes of the second, we were a little better," Laughton said. "We started to play more of our game, but we still have a ways to go in our play.”
Toronto had the better scoring chances in a scoreless first period, but Hart had all the answers.
Hart, who had a 1.94 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 10 November games, stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first, including six on the lone power play of the period. The Leafs had all six of those shots in the first 55 seconds of the power play, including two from the doorstep by John Tavares, and a right-circle drive by Matthews.
Tavares had five shots in the first -- two fewer than the Flyers as a team.
The Flyers and Leafs had split their first two games this season, with each team winning a shootout on the road.