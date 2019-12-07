Flyers’ leading scorer Travis Konecny left the first period of Saturday’s game against Ottawa following a collision with burly Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.
Konecny was flatted at center ice with a little more than two minutes left in the period. Konecny stayed down for a few minutes before going up the tunnel. There was no penalty on the play, but it ignited a chippy string of hits that culminated in Jake Voracek’s fight with Nick Paul.
Early in the second, Joel Farabee fought Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
The Flyers were tied at 2 after two periods with goals by Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere. Konecny did not come out for either the second or third periods.
We’ll update this story as information becomes available.