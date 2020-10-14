The Flyers signed Tyson Foerster, the big right winger taken in the first round of the recent NHL draft, to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday.
Foerster, whose skating improved in the offseason, has one of the hardest shots of anyone selected in the draft.
Despite being only 18, Foerster has a goal to reach the NHL after just one more junior season with the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League. He will report to their training camp Nov. 15, and their season is tentatively going to start in December.
“Maybe not this year, but maybe next year,'” Foerster said earlier this week when asked about his goal to reach the NHL. “If I keep working — I’m a pretty big kid — and if I get my skating up, then I can go right in there.”
At Barrie, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Foerster had a breakout campaign last season, making a 57-point improvement over his rookie year in the OHL. He collected 36 goals — 18 on the power play — and 80 points in 62 games. The Alliston, Ontario, native had a pair of 13-game scoring streaks.
Foerster, selected No. 23 overall in the draft, was named Team White’s No. 1 player in the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game after scoring two goals and adding an assist. His team included Alexis Lafreniere, who was later drafted No. 1 overall by the New York Rangers, along with many other first-round picks.
According to CapFriendly, Foerster’s contract has an annual $925,000 cap hit if he is on the Flyers, and he receives a yearly $92,500 signing bonus.
Besides having a wicked shot — he scored many goals on one-timers from the left circle — Foerster is regarded as a quality playmaker with good hockey sense.
“He’s got a lot of good attributes,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said after the Flyers drafted him last week. “I think the good thing about Tyson was he was very good with self-awareness of the strengths and the areas he needs to improve."
Foerster said he wants to become a better leader for his young OHL team and work on his skating this season.