Since Feb. 1, the Flyers are 11-3, while the Caps are 5-7-1. … Both teams have been dominating in the third period this season. The Flyers have outscored opponents, 81-59, in that stanza, and Washington has an 89-68 advantage in the third. … The Caps’ T.J. Oshie will play in his 800th game Wednesday. … The Flyers have scored four goals or more during each game in their six-game winning streak. … Alex Ovechkin needs six goals to pass Mike Gartner (708 goals) for the seventh most in NHL history. … With an average weight of 205 pounds, the Caps are the league’s third-heaviest team, behind the Islanders (205.9 pounds) and Dallas (205.2). The Flyers have an average weight of 200.2 pounds.