Allison, selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2016 draft, is listed as the organization’s No. 5 prospect by The Inquirer. He said his knee was “pretty sore” after competing in a camp scrimmage Saturday night. “I just put in four good skates in less than two days. It bothered me near the end and was starting to slow me down,” he said. “When it hurts and you’re tired, it’s just harder to do everything.”