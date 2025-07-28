Flyers draft pick Porter Martone explains his decision to go to Michigan State

When the Flyers drafted Porter Martone with the No. 6 overall pick on June 27, they landed what many believed was one of the most NHL-ready players in the 2025 class.

But after some initial buzz about Martone potentially cracking the Flyers’ opening-night lineup as an 18-year-old, that speculation ended last week with his commitment to play at Michigan State next season.

What went into the winger’s decision? Martone, who is in Minnesota participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase, spoke for the first time since signing with the Spartans.

“Going to Michigan State is the next step in my hockey journey,” he told reporters Sunday. “It’s going to help me become more of a full player, get some more time in the gym. I really like the culture and the coaching staff they have there.”

Martone’s answers represented a change from his comments in the days following the draft. They also came after a so-so development camp when he had moments but didn’t necessarily jump out as a player who was ready to play in an NHL team’s top six.

“I always wanted to play in the NHL next year,” Martone said Sunday, repeating what he said in Voorhees earlier this month. “After development camp, we sat down and I just kind of weighed the pros and cons of everything.”

Ultimately, all parties decided a year of seasoning at the NCAA level was best. Martone pointed to being the best player he can be long term and potentially being even more prepared next season as reasons he held off turning pro. Committing to Michigan State means Martone will not attend rookie camp or the Flyers’ main training camp this September.

He could potentially sign with the Flyers following the end of his college season in March or April.

“They were going to support me either way. If I did get the chance to go to training camp and try to make the team, they were going to support that,” Martone said of the Flyers.

“At the same time, I sat down and thought with my camp, and I did include the Flyers as well: What’s going to make me the best player five to 10 years down the road when the Flyers are trying to win the Stanley Cup?”

Martone is the headliner of one of the top recruiting classes in the country at Michigan State, joining fellow freshman NHL draft picks Cayden Lindstrom, Ryker Lee, and Eric Nilson, as well as 2025 Flyers second-round pick Shane Vansaghi, a sophomore, in East Lansing this fall.

Michigan State, one of the best teams in the nation last season, needs to replace Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard, with some of that responsibility likely to fall on Martone.

In choosing Michigan State, Martone, who captained Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League last season, took advantage of a new NCAA-Canadian Hockey League rule that opens the door for CHL players to play college hockey even after they had suited up in juniors. Martone and Penn State recruit Gavin McKenna, the projected top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, are two of the biggest CHL defections so far.

“It was not an easy decision to leave Brampton,” Martone said Sunday. “Ever since I was traded there, they’ve done so much for me. It is like a second home to me and a family. It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my hockey career, but I think I went out on good terms with Brampton.”

In addition to access to nicer facilities, more time to train in the weight room, and the chance to be paid through name, image, and likeness, the college route should provide more competition for someone like Martone. The winger dominated the OHL last season with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games and will have the opportunity to go up against older and stronger players in college.

Before then, Martone says he is looking to take advantage of another opportunity to represent Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase. The event serves as an opportunity for Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland to get an early look at players in contention to play at this winter’s World Junior Championship.

The winger was one of three Flyers named to Canada’s 44-player roster over the weekend alongside 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko and defenseman Spencer Gill, last year’s second-round pick. Martone and Luchanko both played at World Juniors last season and are expected to be key cogs this time around. Luchanko is not participating because of a groin injury.

Other Flyers prospects participating include Jack Murtagh and Vansaghi with the United States, Sweden’s Jack Berglund, and Ruohonen and Max Westergård (Finland).