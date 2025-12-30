Rick Tocchet wants the Flyers to get to the net more, specifically on the power play. Is Christian Dvorak the answer?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia ― Rome wasn’t built in a day, and after years of ineptitude, neither was the Flyers’ power play.

But like a phoenix, it is rising slowly from the ashes. Entering Tuesday’s matchup against Rick Tocchet’s former team, the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m., NBCSP), the Flyers’ power play is ranked 25th in the NHL (16.3%).

Hey, it’s not last.

“It’s been OK,” Tocchet said. “I mean, there’s been good movement. I just think there’s reads there. We have to understand, when the team’s topping down on you [when the F1 is attacking and leaving space], when you’re turning a diamond into a box, what are the plays in it?

“Think we’re missing a couple. I think [if] we just read them a little bit quicker, I think we’re going to get better chances. But I do think the movement has been better, and that’s a positive.”

On Sunday night in Seattle, the power play — especially the unit that is spearheaded by Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Travis Konecny — moved the puck well. That unit had several good looks, with Zegras setting up Drysdale at the point more than once for one-timers and almost connecting with Konecny backdoor.

Tocchet likes the pairing of the former Anaheim Ducks teammates, with Zegras on the right flank and Drysdale at the point — specifically for that big shot.

“I just think with Trevor, he has the puck a lot, [and] you want a righty for the one timer. I think that’s big,” Tocchet said, speaking of the lefty Zegras and the righty Drysdale.

“The one-timer on the top is a really big play, especially against a diamond format. So it’s really hard for the lefty to get that shot through. That doesn’t mean you can’t do it, it’s just we’re trying to develop Jamie into that guy as a right-lefty look.”

But after going 0-for-3 in that 4-1 loss to the Kraken — which had the worst penalty kill in the NHL at the time — there have been a few tweaks.

The newest iterations have Cam York, Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, and either Bobby Brink or Travis Sanheim on one unit and Zegras, Drysdale, Konecny, Denver Barkey, and, now, Christian Dvorak on the other.

Dvorak has one job now — attack the net.

“I’m not going to lie. I think we’re one of the worst teams with net-front and screens and stuff,” Tocchet said. “We need some people to start going to the net, and I know Dvo will go to the net. So, it’s a shot in the right direction.

“It’s not even power play, it’s five-on-five. We’ve got to start getting more interior play. In saying that, I do like the puck movement. I love our D, the way they move on the blue line, things like that are good. It’s just we’ve got to start getting people in front.”

It’s interesting that entering the holiday break, the Flyers scored eight goals across the last two games, with one on the power play. According to Natural Stat Trick, six of those tallies came right around the net, including the power-play goal by Cates, who is the net-front presence on his unit, against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dvorak also scored one of those goals — his was against the Canucks — and guess where it came from. Yep, it came from right in front after he drove to the net.

“You see a lot of goals in the league, especially on the power play, whether tips, rebounds, backdoor plays, things like that. So, it’s kind of important in all areas, whether it’s five-on-five or power play,” Dvorak said.

“We looked at some numbers today that we need to be in front of the net, get some more screened shots, and rebound opportunities at five-on-five and, sure, power play, too. That’s where, you know, a lot of goals are scored in this league. So I like being there, yeah.”

Natural Stat Trick has Dvorak tied for eighth in the NHL with 48 high-danger chances at five-on-five, and when he is on the ice, the Flyers have 17 high-danger goals. NHL Edge says 44 of his 65 shots at all strengths have come from around the blue paint, with three of the four locations in the 81st-99th percentile.

Aside from Barkey, who will skate in just his fifth NHL game on Tuesday, Dvorak has the fewest power-play minutes among those on the man advantage (14 minutes, 19 seconds this season).

But it’s pretty obvious he likes to be around the net and has been successful there, and the Flyers need that on the power play.

“I think the main thing we talked about is just attacking, attacking when there’s an opportunity, when you got them tired, and just making sure we have guys at the net,” Dvorak said.

“If I’m out there, that’s kind of the thing I’ll try to do there, is be in front and whether it’s rebounds, tips, or just screening on the goalie, just to do whatever the job is.”

Breakaways

Goalie Dan Vladař (13-6-3, .909 save percentage) will get the start against the Canucks, a team he stopped 23 of 25 shots against in a 5-2 win on Dec. 22. ... The game in Vancouver is not just a return for Tocchet but for Noah Juulsen. The defenseman, who grew up in nearby Abbotsford and suited up for Everett of the Western Hockey League, played 109 games for the Canucks across four seasons. He will be a healthy scratch. Juulsen played 27 games for the Flyers this season, registering a goal and four assists, before Rasmus Ristolainen returned from injury. ... Forwards Garnet Hathaway and Nic Deslauriers are also expected to be healthy scratches.