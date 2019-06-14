The Flyers hope Matt Niskanen, acquired Friday from Washington, can stabilize their defense and provide some needed veteran leadership.
In a deal of right-handed defensemen, the Flyers traded Radko Gudas for Niskanen, a 12-year veteran who was the Dallas Stars’ first-round selection (28th overall) in 2005.
Niskanen, 32, a key member of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-championship team in 2018, had eight goals, 25 points and a minus-3 rating this past season. He was plus-24 the previous season, when the Caps won the Cup.
In 2014, Niskanen signed a seven-year free-agent deal with Washington. He has two years left on a contract that has an annual $5.75 million cap hit.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Niskanen had a “track record of success as a Stanley Cup champion. Having played heavy minutes in all situations throughout his career, Matt will be a steadying influence to our talented and young group of defensemen.”
There is a chance he will be paired with Ivan Provorov on the top defensive unit, and it is not known if the Flyers will pursue another defenseman (P.K. Subban?) in the trade market.
Gudas, 29, has one year remaining on a contract that has a $3.35 million cap hit. The Flyers are reportedly retaining 30 percent of the contract, which expires after the 2019-20 season.
Last season, Gudas played with much more discipline — though he was suspended late in the campaign — and was the Flyers’ most consistent defenseman. Gudas was fifth in the NHL with 255 hits, and he won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as their best defenseman.
Niskanen, a one-time shutdown defender who is known as a vocal player in the locker room, was used primarily on the Caps’ second pairing last year, and he had a so-so defensive season.
A Minnesota native, Niskanen also has played with Dallas and Pittsburgh in his career, during which he has averaged nearly 21 minutes per game, including 22:46 in his five seasons in Washington.
Washington general manager Brian MacLellan called Niskanen a “consummate professional who was a big part of our success.”
Gudas, arguably the Flyers’ most physical player and one of their top penalty killers, had four goals, 20 points, and a plus-6 rating this past season, the last of his four years with the club. He was suspended in February for two games after high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov. It was his fourth suspension as a Flyer.
A native of the Czech Republic, Gudas had been looking forward to the Flyers’ opening the season in Prague against Chicago.
In the fourth trade made by then-Flyers GM Ron Hextall, Gudas was acquired from Tampa Bay on March 2, 2015, along with first- and third-round picks that year, for defenseman Braydon Coburn.
It was a trade that kept on giving. The Flyers used that late first-round selection and an acquired second-rounder (from Chicago) to move up in the 2015 draft and select Travis Konecny, now one of their top wingers.