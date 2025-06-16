Flyers forward Rodrigo Ābols named to Latvia’s Olympic team for 2026

The Flyers will have at least one representative in next February’s Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and it is probably not the first name you’d expect.

That player is Rodrigo Ābols, who was named as one of Latvia’s first six roster players on Monday. Ābols, 29, has long been a linchpin of the Latvian national team and will be participating in his second Olympics after representing Latvia in the 2022 Beijing Games. He was a key member of Latvia’s 2023 World Championship team, which earned the country’s first hockey medal by winning bronze over the United States.

The center played 22 games for the Flyers and 47 games for Lehigh Valley last season, making his long-awaited NHL debut in January at 29 years old. Ābols tallied two goals and three assists during his spell in the NHL, and played a bigger role with the Phantoms during their run to the postseason with 15 goals and 32 points.

The 6-foot-4 Ābols, who recently signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers worth $775,000, will compete for a bottom-six role with the Flyers next season.

The Flyers will likely have additional Olympians beyond Ābols at the first Olympics featuring NHL players since 2014. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to make Finland’s team, while goalie Sam Ersson will compete for one of the three goalie spots with Sweden.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim looks to have a good shot at making Team Canada after his strong performances during the 4 Nations Face-Off and the recent World Championships, while winger Travis Konecny, who also played at the 4 Nations, is probably on the bubble for Canada.

Canada and the United States will reveal the first six players from each of their rosters this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.