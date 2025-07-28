Flyers prospects to play two-game series in September against the Rangers in Allentown

For the fifth straight year, the Flyers’ next generation will hit the ice in Allentown when they take on their New York Rangers counterparts in a two-game series.

Played at the PPL Center, the home of the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the rookie series will take place on Friday, Sept. 12, at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:05 p.m. The Flyers’ prospects are 4-3-1 against the Rangers since the series started.

“The Rookie Series gives our young prospects a great platform to compete, gain experience, and showcase their development,” general manager Danny Brière said in the team’s press release on Monday.

“Over the last few seasons, building this series with the Rangers has created a strong partnership and competitive edge that benefits both organizations. It’s a great early test for the prospects and a chance for our staff to evaluate them in game situations.”

Last season’s games gave fans their first look at Matvei Michkov. The Russian phenom put on a show, scoring a goal and skating in the first game alongside 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko.

Although 2025 first-rounder Jack Nesbitt is expected to play in the series, Porter Martone, the No. 6 overall pick, is not. Martone recently committed to play college hockey for Michigan State.

NCAA players are not eligible to play in the series. Therefore, 2025 second-round picks Shane Vansaghi, a sophomore at Michigan State, and Boston University freshmen Carter Amico and Jack Murtagh, and senior Owen McLaughlin, a 2021 pick, will not be in attendance. Heikki Ruohonen (Harvard), Noah Powell (Arizona State), and Cole Knuble (Notre Dame) also will be at school.

Forwards Luchanko, Nesbitt, Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, Devin Kaplan, defensemen Oliver Bonk and Spencer Gill, and goalie Carson Bjarnason are expected to participate in the games in Allentown.

Last year, Luchanko left a big impression at the series, earning a spot at the Flyers’ main training camp a few days later. Among the names mentioned, Bump is projected to make the Flyers out of the main camp.