Flyers finally get Ryan Ellis’ contract off the books in a swap with San Jose Sharks

Time to unplug the countdown clock. The unthinkable has happened.

While fans were awaiting the reveal of the 23-man roster the Flyers will take into the 2025-26 season, general manager Danny Brière made a move no one saw coming — or thought could come.

On Sunday, the Flyers officially cut ties with Ryan Ellis, sending the defenseman’s contract and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft to the San Jose Sharks for forward Carl Grundström and American Hockey League defenseman Artem Guryev. The Sharks will receive the earlier of the two picks the Flyers have in the sixth round. One pick is from the trade that sent goalie Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in September.

Why is trading Ellis important for the Flyers?

Ellis was acquired from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and former No. 2 pick Nolan Patrick in July 2021. Hopes were high with Ellis on the blue line. But he played only four games for the Flyers — notching five points — before suffering a career-ending back injury on Nov. 13, 2021.

The contract has two seasons left with a salary-cap hit of $6.25 million per year. According to Puckpedia, taking Ellis’ money off the books and adding Grundström‘s $1.8 million moves the Flyers from $1,791,905 of cap space and a little over $8 million at the deadline to $7,240,238 and more than $33 million, respectively.

Reports indicate Grundström has been placed on waivers, which means the Flyers can bury his $1.8 million cap hit with just $650,000 on the books.

The move also means the Flyers, who were up against the cap before the trade, will not have to use long-term injured reserve to give them flexibility at any point this season. If the Flyers had finished the season using long-term injured reserve to spend over the cap, they would have had any bonus overages deducted from next year’s salary cap, which is expected to rise to $104 million.

Puckpedia has the Flyers’ projected cap space at more than $46 million heading into July 1, but the team has several restricted free agents, including forwards Trevor Zegras, Bobby Brink, and Nikita Grebenkin, defensemen Jamie Drysdale and Egor Zamula, and goalie Sam Ersson at the NHL level. In the minors, forwards Karsen Dorwart, Alexis Gendron, Jacob Gaucher, and Samu Tuomaala, defensemen Hunter McDonald, Emil Andrae, and Ethan Samson, and goalie Aleksei Kolosov will be restricted free agents.

Who are the new Flyers?

A bottom-six player who plays a heavy game, Grundström has had an up-and-down career since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Part of the trade that sent Jake Muzzin to Toronto in January 2019 and then traded to the Sharks this summer, the 27-year-old Swede has played 292 games across seven NHL seasons.

Selected by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, Guryev spent last season in the ECHL after splitting 2023-24 between the ECHL and the San Jose Barracudas of the AHL.

What is the grade for the Ellis trade?

Brière has set the curve. The long game has always been the focus for the Flyers, but the end is coming. For a while now, all signs have been pointing to next summer as a big one for the Flyers.

This move sets them up even further, as they shed quite a chunk of salary that they would have still had to pay next season. And with the rest of the dead money being paid to Cam Atkinson, Kevin Hayes, and Scott Laughton also coming off the books, the proverbial door Brière has mentioned is pretty wide open now.

Grade: A