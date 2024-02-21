Sam Ersson stellar in net as the Flyers skate away with 3-1 road victory over the Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Flyers coach John Tortorella wouldn’t use the term, but he surely hinted at it.

A game against the NHL’s basement dweller had all the makings of a trap game. But this time, unlike that forgetful game against the San Jose Sharks in early November, the Flyers did not get snared and skated away with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Forty-four games later, this is a different Flyers team. Sam Ersson, who started in California too, has grown and developed a high-end game. He was once again stellar in net and made 22 saves against the Blackhawks, including a ridiculous sprawling glove save on Taylor Raddysh off a two-on-one.

It seemed to boost the Flyers even more. After coming out firing on all cylinders — and maybe a bit inspired after two hard practices — Travis Sanheim got the Flyers on the board with a little help from the opposition. After Joel Farabee played keep-away as his buddies went for a line change, he got the puck to Scott Laughton above the circles. The alternate captain sent it over to Sanheim for the one-timer that deflected in off Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic.

Advertisement

The lead didn’t last long, however. Just 77 seconds later, Colin Blackwell took a bank pass from Joey Anderson, skated down the right side, and did a curl-and-drag around a sprawled-out Jamie Drysdale before scoring. But that was all Ersson allowed for the rest of the night.

In the second period, it was the Orange and Black’s top scorer showing off his speed and touch. Travis Konecny got the puck in the defensive zone and carried it east-west across the neutral zone before notching his 27th goal of the season with a wicked wrister from the left faceoff circle.

Needing an insurance goal against a Blackhawks squad that has the NHL’s top-scoring rookie in Connor Bedard, the Flyers got one from a guy who hasn’t hit the back of the net too often this season. But Garnet Hathaway does the right things and on this one, he was atop the crease setting a screen before banging in the rebound of a Noah Cates quick shot.

Bedard did try to put the Blackhawks on his back as he made a number of dazzling moves through the defense. But the 2023 No. 1 pick couldn’t get one past Ersson. Bedard finished with 11 shot attempts, but only three on goal. He had six shots blocked by the Flyers.

» READ MORE: Sam Ersson’s unflappable mindset to be tested as he takes over for Carter Hart in net

Breakaways

The Flyers skated with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Olle Lycksell was a healthy scratch. ... Konecny extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists).

Up next

The Flyers host the New York Rangers for a matinee on Saturday (3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+) in the first of back-to-back games. Sunday, the team is in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins (3:30 p.m. on TNT).