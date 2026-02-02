Sean Couturier hopes ‘getting back to the basics’ will help him snap his 27-game goal drought

Sean Couturier hasn’t scored a goal since Dec. 7, a long 27-game drought. He has only five goals and 21 assists this season, and just five points since the New Year, all assists.

He knows the skidding Flyers are looking for him to contribute more offensively.

“Probably gripping the stick at times when I get really good quality chances, I’m not finishing,” Couturier said. “Definitely need to be better and help out this team more offensively, producing goals. I think I’m still making plays out there. I just need more out of myself.”

Couturier hasn’t been scoring much, but he has been generating chances. According to Natural Stat Trick, Couturier’s expected goals for percentage of 57.08% at five-on-five ranks second on the team, behind rookie Denver Barkey. In other words, the Flyers have been outchancing their opponents with Couturier on the ice.

Part of his issue is luck — his shooting percentage sits at just 5.9%, down from 9.7% last year and well below his career average of 10.7% entering this season. The Flyers have generated 52% of the scoring chances with Couturier on the ice, but have been outscored, 32-28. Head coach Rick Tocchet also pointed to Couturier’s movement as part of the reason for his struggles.

“I think with Coots, when he gets it in the offensive zone, especially behind the net, he doesn’t move his feet,” Tocchet said. “... When you move your feet, options open, when you stand still, options close, and that’s really what it comes down to. I think he has a habit of staring his option down. He doesn’t move his feet, and that’s habits.”

Tocchet and Couturier had a long conversation on the ice before practice on Monday, and pointed out that Couturier spent the practice working to implement those changes.

Over the last two games, Tocchet has moved the Flyers captain back down to the fourth line in order to test out Trevor Zegras at center. Moving Couturier down ultimately helped permanently sour his relationship with former coach John Tortorella, but Couturier said his communication with Tocchet has been positive. The two have had a number of conversations about his role and how he can best help the team.

“He’ll get his minutes,” Tocchet said. “I’ve just got to move him around.”

That includes using him on the penalty kill and for key late-game face-off situations. Against Los Angeles on Saturday, Couturier started the game with Garnet Hathaway and Nic Deslauriers, but in the third was moved up to play shifts on Owen Tippett’s line and Travis Konecny’s line. Couturier ended up playing 16 minutes, 29 seconds of ice time, fourth among Flyers forwards.

For his part, Couturier has been embracing the change as an opportunity to refocus on the fundamentals and get his offensive touch back.

“Getting back to the basics, it’s not a bad thing. Playing with [Hathaway] and [Deslauriers], they’re pretty hard-working guys that are structured, and they play hard and win battles. So I try to use that to my advantage and simplify my game.”

Breakaways

Konecny and Sam Ersson were the only Flyers missing from Monday’s skate. Konecny took a maintenance day, while there’s an “outside chance” Ersson could return before the Olympic break. Tocchet said the injury was “not super serious.” ... Aleksei Kolosov was recalled from the AHL ... Konecny was named the NHL’s third star of the week behind Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jared McCann.