Sean Couturier became just the second Flyer (joining Eric Lindros) to lead the NHL in faceoff winning percentage since the league began maintaining the statistic in 1997-98. Even if this was a truncated season, it’s a laudable accomplishment for a guy who four seasons ago was 65th of the 88 qualifiers.
Couturier’s rise up the ranks in the quirky statistic has coincided with his elevation as one of the primary leaders in the Flyers’ locker room. In 2012-13, his second season, Couturier lost 56.1 percent of his draws. This year, he won a career-high 59.6, and is a finalist for the Selke Award for the second time in his career.
He was runner-up to Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar in 2017-18.
We Recommend