Amid the NHL offseason, two Flyers team up to help spread an ‘important’ message

STAMFORD, Conn. — For the first time in a long time, Jamie Drysdale could head home during the offseason.

Unlike last summer when the Flyers defenseman was rehabbing in Voorhees from sports hernia surgery, he made it to Toronto to see his family and “just be refreshed.”

A healthy offseason also allowed him to hit the ice in the Shoulder Check Showcase for the first time. He skated alongside fellow NHLers and his buddy and new Flyers teammate Trevor Zegras in Connecticut at the third annual event, which is the premier event for the HT40 Foundation, which advocates for “the science of social connection.”

“It’s obviously for a great cause, and Z’s told me a little bit about it throughout the years, and I figured it was about time to make my way out here,” Drysdale said.

The foundation, created in January 2023, rose from tragedy. Hayden Thorsen, who wore No. 40 and was a goalie for the Junior Rangers in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association, died by suicide at the age of 16.

“The hockey community is such a tight-knit community, and you can see how everybody’s willing to spend so much time and not be compensated for something that’s so serious. It’s a fine line of enjoying ourselves, but still recognizing what’s serious and to make sure that the message doesn’t get lost,” said Ben Prentiss, a Stamford-based strength and conditioning coach, who trains NHLers like Chris Kreider, Jonathan Quick, Jake Oettinger, and Zegras.

“For me, Hayden trained in my gym for a year or so [when] he moved here from Brooklyn to play hockey, and it just struck a chord with me. It was something that I just felt strongly about afterward that we could do something and put it together, and using the context that we have and Trevor’s contacts, we were able to — knock on wood — each year, put together a really good lineup.”

Zegras, a Bedford, N.Y., native, also grew up playing for Mid Fairfield. His father, Gary Zegras, who has been with the association for 20 years, is the vice president and coaches a pee-wee team. He also is the secretary for the HT40 Foundation.

“I think the purpose of the game is awesome,” said Trevor Zegras. “It’s something that, I guess, all young hockey players and athletes can get behind and something that we deal with on a day-to-day basis.

“We did play a little bit of golf the last couple of days, which also helps bring guys down here. But I think we’re all buddies through, obviously, playing hockey coming up through the years. I think it’s just a fun week, and we’ll finish it up with the scrimmage in front of local fans.”

The scrimmage didn’t go Zegras or Drysdale’s way as Team Quick — coached by New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick and Martin St. Louis, a Hockey Hall of Famer who is now the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens — lost, 11-5, to the team coached by Prentiss and recently retired Professional Women’s Hockey League forward Madison Packer.

But the game itself was secondary as everyone at the sold-out Terry Conners Rink stood up before puck drop and placed their left hand on the right shoulder of the person next to them. Friends, parents and children, NHLers, and strangers in unison said the pledge twice: “Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact.”

The Shoulder Check initiative was created to raise mental health awareness and encourage people to reach out to and check in with one another

“I think it’s huge,” Gary Zegras told The Inquirer. “A lot of these guys are young men. Yes, they’re blessed with the great life, and they’re playing a sport, but there’s a lot of pressures that come along with that, right?

“And I think that if the NHL guys can come out and say, ‘Hey, be there for your buddies. Spread this message,’ these young kids that are coming to these events, if they think that their heroes are putting their hands on someone’s shoulder and asking them, ‘How are you doing?’ then they’re going to say that to their friends.”

The message at the event, which included former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and ex-Flyers prospect Cutter Gautier, also included everyone in attendance signing “Lean on Me.” Watching fans and players alike singing, served as a reminder of the power of community.

“When I kind of found out what the purpose of this game and these few days are, I think it’s just really important across the board to make sure that it’s spread, the message is spread, and try and support as much as you can and something like this because I feel like now more than ever, mental health is just as big as anything else,” Drysdale sad. “So, it’s really important.”

Added Trevor Zegras: “I just think the message is so important. If we could share that, obviously, with all the people that are here, and maybe they share it with somebody else, just spread the word, I think that’s all we’re trying to do.”