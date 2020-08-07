Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos will miss Saturday’s showdown against the Flyers that will determine the Eastern Conference’s top seed.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper made the announcement in a Zoom call with reporters Friday.
Stamkos, the Bolts’ 30-year-old captain, had fully recovered from core-muscle surgery in early March when he suffered another lower-body injury (reported to be his leg) during voluntary workouts before Training Camp 2.0.
Cooper said Stamkos is still rehabbing his latest injury and is out indefinitely.
He had 29 goals and 66 points in 57 regular-season games. In 70 career playoff games, he has 23 goals, 53 points, and a minus-12 rating.
Stamkos has been a Flyers killer in his career, collecting 23 goals and 43 points in 34 games against Philadelphia.
Without Stamkos, Tampa Bay has defeated Washington, 3-2, in a shootout, and Boston, 3-2, in the round-robin tourney.
The Flyers and Lightning are both 2-0 in the three-game tournament. Saturday’s winner will be the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs, while the loser will be the No. 2 seed.
Entering the tourney, the Bolts were the No. 2 seed and the Flyers were No. 4.
On Saturday, Carter Hart will face Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is one of three Vezina finalists for the league’s top goalie.