For Flyers prospect Tanner Laczynski, the honors keep coming.
The Ohio State senior winger/center was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week Tuesday after collecting two assists in each of the Buckeyes’ two games against Notre Dame.
He leads Ohio State, which is ranked No. 6 nationally, with 18 assists and 25 points in 24 games. Laczynski, 22, is second in the Big Ten in assists, third in points, and fourth with a plus-12 rating.
In his career, he has been honored as one of the league’s top players of the week nine times, including three this season.
“He’s a mature player and he’s been pretty consistent since the start of the season,” said Brent Flahr, a Flyers assistant general manager. “He’s a big reason for the way that team is going.”
After the season, the Flyers are confident they can sign the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Laczynski to an entry-level contract.
“I don’t see any reason why not,” said Flahr, whose organization owns his rights until Aug. 15.
Laczynski, who was Travis Sanheim’s teammate in the Western Hockey League, was drafted in the sixth round (169th overall) in 2016. That draft also netted the Flyers three players on their current team: German Rubtsov (first round), Carter Hart (third round), and Connor Bunnaman (fourth round).
Michael Raffl was out of the lineup Tuesday against visiting Pittsburgh because of a neck/shoulder issue. With Raffl sidelined, rookie Joel Farabee moved to left wing on a line with Sean Couturier and Jake Voracek.
Rubtsov, recalled from the AHL’s Phantoms on Monday, played left wing on the fourth line. Rubtsov, 21, looking for his first career goal, played in his fourth NHL game and his first since Nov. 5.
The Flyers expect Raffl to play in their next game, Jan. 31 at Pittsburgh. Because of the All-Star break and the bye week, the Flyers have nine days between games.
Claude Giroux entered Tuesday needing four power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for the top spot on the franchise’s all-time list. … Ivan Provorov began the night eighth in the NHL, averaging 24 minutes, 55 seconds per game. He was the second-youngest player in that group. … Heading into Thursday, the Flyers were 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill (81.9% success rate) and 17th on the power play (19.9%). … Travis Konecny will represent the Flyers in Saturday’s All-Star game in St. Louis.