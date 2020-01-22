Claude Giroux entered Tuesday needing four power-play assists to pass Bobby Clarke for the top spot on the franchise’s all-time list. … Ivan Provorov began the night eighth in the NHL, averaging 24 minutes, 55 seconds per game. He was the second-youngest player in that group. … Heading into Thursday, the Flyers were 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill (81.9% success rate) and 17th on the power play (19.9%). … Travis Konecny will represent the Flyers in Saturday’s All-Star game in St. Louis.