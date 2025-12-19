Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic suspend play-by-play man Tim Saunders for two games after inappropriate comment

The Flyers return to the ice on Saturday against the New York Rangers (12:30 p.m.), but there will be a different voice on the call for the team’s radio broadcast on flagship station 97.5 The Fanatic.

That’s because the Flyers and 97.5 have suspended play-by-play man Tim Saunders for two games after he made an inappropriate comment during the broadcast of Thursday’s Flyers-Sabres game. The comment, a lewd joke which was sexual in nature, was aimed at color analyst and former Flyer, Todd Fedoruk. It came during a TV timeout in the third period, when Saunders believed he was no longer live on the air but was picked up by a hot mic.

The Flyers announced the suspension with an official statement via X on Friday morning:

“We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game.

“These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization.

“Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved.

“We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans, and all those affected by these comments.”

If the suspension remains at two games, Saunders, who has called the Flyers’ games on the radio since 1997, would be eligible to return to the airwaves on Tuesday for the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.