Auston Matthews signs record contract with Toronto Maple Leafs

About to enter the final year of his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, many wondered if Auston Matthews would be playing his final year with the OrigInal Six franchise.

Those questions were put to bed on Wednesday, as Matthews signed a record four-year, $53 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs which will keep the center in Toronto through the 2027-28 season. The average annual value of $13.25 million is a new NHL record, surpassing the deal Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon signed last year ($12.6 million AAV).

Matthews, the 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner, has established himself as one of the league’s best players since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Toronto in 2016. His 299 goals since entering the league are the most in that timeframe, and he ranks 10th in points since 2016-17. Matthews has scored at least 34 goals in all seven of his NHL seasons, including 40 goals on five occasions (four straight), and 60 during his MVP season in 2021-22.

Last season, Matthews posted totals of 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has also rounded out his game to become one of the better two-way forwards in the NHL.

Matthews’ record deal ends the sweepstakes for his services with several teams positioning themselves to potentially make a big-money pitch to the American next summer. The Toronto Maple Leafs were reportedly looking to go longer on the term but Matthews’ camp was unwilling to sign a long-term deal and instead preferred a bridge deal. The center could now hit free agency before he turns 31 and already with $100-plus million in his pocket.

“I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! Matthews posted to X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday. “I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG! #LeafsForever.”

The Leafs, who have won just one playoff series since Matthews entered the league, now are scheduled to have almost $43 million committed to four players — Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly — beginning in 2024-25. Next year’s cap is set at $83.5 million.