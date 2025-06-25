Ten defensemen the Flyers could target via trade or free agency to upgrade their blue line

Loaded with assets and flexibility, the Flyers made their first significant roster move of the summer on Monday by acquiring center Trevor Zegras from Anaheim for Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick, and a fourth-rounder in next year’s draft.

The 24-year-old Zegras, who appeared on our offseason forward target list last week, will be given a shot to help the Flyers address their hole at either 1C or 2C. The Flyers have also been linked with Russian free agent winger Maxim Shabanov, and could look to sign a fourth-line center after Poehling’s departure as well.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Ten players the Flyers could target via trade or free agency this summer

But while much has been made about upgrading the center position and adding a goaltender, general manager Danny Brière and Co. could still stand to bolster their blue line. In that vein, here are 10 defensemen of varying levels that the Flyers could pursue either in a trade or free agency over the next few weeks.

Bowen Byram, RFA

The Flyers’ reported interest in Byram should be no surprise, as they previously engaged Colorado on Byram when they were trading Cutter Gauthier. The 24-year-old, who set a career high with 38 points last season (seven goals, 31 assists) despite limited power-play time in Buffalo behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, might be available again. He would check a lot of boxes for a Flyers team that could use an offensive infusion on the blue line. Byram, a left-shot defenseman, also looks to have put his early injury troubles/concussion issues behind him, as he has played 82 games and 73 games, respectively, over the last two seasons.

Brière has reiterated that the Flyers aren’t looking for rentals, and Byram, who was a key player on a Stanley Cup winner in Colorado, would fit the exact age, pedigree, and profile of player the team is looking to acquire and sign long-term. A talented puck-mover and playmaker with some untapped offensive potential that could be unlocked with increased power-play opportunities, Byram could slot right in on the Flyers’ top pair. The Sabres have a lot of tough decisions to make this summer, and Byram would certainly be one of the leading candidates to go as a restricted free agent.

Aaron Ekblad, UFA

The Flyers love themselves a big, mean defenseman, and Ekblad, the top unrestricted free agent blueliner on the market, certainly applies. The 29-year-old won a second straight Stanley Cup with the Panthers but might price himself out of Florida after a strong contract season and playoff run. Ekblad, who formerly was one of the league’s top scoring defensemen, can still chip in offensively (three goals, 30 assists in 56 games) and help a power play with his big shot and passing vision. The right-shot blueliner has also embraced a more physical and chippy game at the other end of the ice in recent years.

While it would be a surprise, and likely a mistake, for the Flyers to give a player of Eklbad’s age and injury history a long-term deal, someone is going to pay the former No. 1 overall pick between $7 million and $8 million a year. He is the type of defender that coaches covet come playoff time.

Noah Dobson, RFA

Right-shot defensemen who stand 6-foot-4, can skate like the wind, run a power play, and are a year removed from a 70-point season don’t become available often, especially not at 25 years old. But the Islanders, who hold the No. 1 pick and the keys to select their future No. 1 D-man in Matthew Schaefer, seem to be at least checking in to see what Dobson could fetch them in a trade. The Flyers would be an interesting landing spot for Dobson, who would instantly become a top-pair blueliner in Philly and give Rick Tocchet a quarterback to revamp a floundering power play. Dobson has scored double-digit goals in each of the last four seasons and has tallied at least 19 power-play points in three of the last four campaigns.

The cons to trading for Dobson would be parting with the No. 6 overall pick and a chance to grab a franchise center, as well as having to pay Dobson, who does have some defensive shortcomings, upward of $9 million per season on his extension. We’ll see just how aggressive the Flyers get, but Dobson, even coming off a down season, will likely be too expensive for Brière’s taste.

Alexander Romanov, RFA: While Dobson would check more boxes, namely as a power-play QB, the Flyers reportedly have shown interest in teammate Romanov as well. The restricted free agent is a solid middle-pair blueliner who can both move the puck and provide physicality at a sturdy 220 pounds. Romanov, who averaged over 22 minutes a night, ranked 16th in the NHL in hits (147) and 14th in blocked shots (165) last season among defensemen despite missing 18 games. The Flyers could use another physical-type defenseman on the left side, and Romanov could be a good insulator for the offensive-minded Jamie Drysdale on the Flyers’ middle pair.

Romanov fits the team’s age timeline at 25 but needs a new contract that will likely come with an average annual value of between $5 million and $6 million. He also speaks Russian, which could be an attractive bonus feature for a team that might be looking for another Russian to have around Matvei Michkov. It is worth noting that Romanov has compiled a plus-41 rating over the last three seasons on a middling Islanders team.

» READ MORE: The Flyers need a goalie. Here are four paths they could take to address the sore position

Rasmus Andersson, trade: Another player who could jump in on the right side of the Flyers’ top pair, Andersson and the Calgary Flames are reportedly far apart in extension negotiations. While not a perfect age fit at nearly 29, Andersson has one year remaining at a $4.5 million salary-cap hit. He also wouldn’t come cheap, both in terms of trade compensation and his next contract. In addition to being a minute-muncher, the 6-1, 202-pounder would bring some welcome puck-moving ability and snarl to Broad Street. The Swede is coming off a down season (minus-38) but is a mobile defender who regularly jumps into the play offensively and contributes double-digit goals.

Andersson, who ranked fourth in the league in shot blocks (196), is a gamer in every sense and would be beloved in Philly for his all-action style and ability to get under opponents’ skin. He also boasts past success on the power play and possesses a hard shot to boot.

K’Andre Miller, RFA: If the Flyers are looking for a reclamation project, the 25-year-old Miller would fit the bill. Considered one of the league’s top young defensemen not too long ago, Miller has seen his career stagnate over the last two seasons. The appeal with Miller starts with his unique combination of size at 6-5, 210 pounds and elite skating ability. While he’ll never be a top-end offensive player or power-play quarterback, the lefty has a 43-point season under his belt and is a player who can help in the transition game. He has also showcased flashes of being a very good shutdown defenseman, capable of killing plays with his reach and recovery speed. But Miller is also a player who turns the puck over too often (3.58 giveaways per 60 minutes), goes through a lot of highs and lows, and doesn’t necessarily play as big as his size.

Miller, like the recently acquired Zegras, seems like he would benefit from a change of scenery, but would the Rangers deal him within the division? New York just surrendered its first-round pick to Pittsburgh, and the Flyers would have some young players and picks they could dangle in a trade for the toolsy blueliner.

Nate Schmidt, UFA: If the Flyers are mostly happy with letting their young defensemen develop and are just looking for a vet who can provide some power-play punch and leadership in the dressing room, Schmidt would represent a relatively inexpensive, short-term option. The soon-to-be-34-year-old is the latest veteran defenseman to revive his career under the tutelage of Paul Maurice and Sylvain Lefebvre in Florida and is likely to hit the open market after winning the Stanley Cup. While Schmidt’s best hockey is behind him, he was a steady depth option for the Panthers and also contributed on their second power-play unit. Known as a good teammate with an infectious personality, Schmidt can still skate and move the puck, and could be the type of veteran mentor the Flyers might find attractive, especially after trading Scott Laughton and Erik Johnson.

» READ MORE: Flyers draft: Rating 13 potential first-round targets for the Orange and Black

Nic Hague, RFA: Another Stanley Cup winner, Hague is a restricted free agent and in need of a raise. The Flyers reportedly showed some interest in the rugged 6-6, 245-pound blueliner earlier this spring, although talks seem to have cooled off. That doesn’t mean the teams won’t circle back as the draft approaches. Hague’s calling cards are his size and physicality, two things the Flyers are looking to add more of, albeit at the right price. He is known as a stay-at-home, defensive defenseman, but Hague’s defensive play regressed last season, and he’s never going to be one to add much from an offensive standpoint.

The left-shot defenseman could be a mid-tier offer sheet candidate, but he doesn’t possess much upside beyond being a third-pair guy. The Flyers have a lot of small forwards, and Vegas probably needs to move a defenseman, but this one doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Nick Perbix, UFA: Perbix, who has quietly put up good five-on-five numbers in Tampa while bouncing between different pairs the last few seasons, is set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1. He possesses good size (6-4, 206 pounds) and is solid in a lot of areas, if not spectacular in any. Perbix is a positionally sound defender who can pass and efficiently move the puck out of his own zone. While he can be prone to turnovers (3.42 giveaways/60), Perbix has chipped in around 20 points a season over the last three years without playing special teams and is poised for a chance to see if he can handle an increased role elsewhere. The Flyers wouldn’t have to part with an asset for Perbix, and he wouldn’t cost too much from an AAV perspective either ($2 million to $4 million).

Carson Soucy, trade: It sounds as if Soucy’s days in New York could be numbered, and Tocchet might lobby for a reunion with the former Canuck. At 6-5, 208 pounds, Soucy is a no-nonsense, defensive defenseman who probably slots best on a bottom pair. A plus defender throughout the majority of his career, Soucy, who shoots left but can play on either side, brings size, physicality, shot-blocking, and toughness to the blue line. He also kills penalties and was trusted by Tocchet in Vancouver to be on ice to protect leads late in games. The soon-to-be-31-year-old wouldn’t cost much in terms of draft compensation (maybe a fourth- or fifth-rounder?) and has only one year remaining at a reasonable $3.25 million cap hit.