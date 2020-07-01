Travis Konecny this season became the 25th different player to lead the Flyers in goals scored in their 52 seasons. He’s the youngest since Simon Gagne in 2002 and the fifth-youngest in franchise history, according to Hockey-Reference.com which counts a player’s age as of Feb. 1 of that season.
Here are the five youngest players to lead their clubs in scoring among the 24 that will participate in the postseason. Training camps are slated to open July 10 with games beginning in late July/early August.
Canucks: Elias Pettersson, 27 goals, 68 games, current age: 21 years, 232 days.
Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, 47 goals, 77 games, current age: 22 years, 288 days.
Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 38 goals, 68 games, current age: 22 years, 341 days.
Stars: Denis Guriarov, 20 goals, 64 games, current age: 23 years, 21 days.
Flyers: Travis Konecny, 24 goals, 66 games, current age: 23 years, 112 days.
Notes: Ages as of July 1, 2020. ... Pettersson shared the team lead with J.T. Miller, who is 27. ... Draft positions for the five players: Pettersson, 5th overall, 2017; Matthews, 1st, 2016; Aho, 35th, 2015; Guriarov, 12th, 2015; Konecny, 24th, 2015. ... Oldest player among the postseason clubs to lead his team in scoring was Minnesota’s Zach Parise with 25 goals (35 years, 339 days). Alex Ovechkin (34 years, 288 days) led Washington and tied for the NHL lead with 48. Boston’s David Pastrnak (24 years, 37 days) also had 48.
The 25 players who’ve led or tied for the club lead in goals for a season. This oughta win some bar bets.
Five times: Tim Kerr, John LeClair.
Four times: Bill Barber, Reggie Leach, Wayne Simmonds.
Three times: Jeff Carter, Bobby Clarke, Simon Gagne, Rick Tocchet.
Twice: Eric Lindros, Rick MacLeish, Mark Recchi.
Once: Danny Briere, Rod Brind’Amour, Sean Couturier, Gary Dornhoefer, Claude Giroux, Scott Hartnell, Travis Konecny, Andre Lacroix, Keith Primeau, Leon Rochefort, Jeremy Roenick, Darryl Sittler, Jake Voracek.