Notes: Ages as of July 1, 2020. ... Pettersson shared the team lead with J.T. Miller, who is 27. ... Draft positions for the five players: Pettersson, 5th overall, 2017; Matthews, 1st, 2016; Aho, 35th, 2015; Guriarov, 12th, 2015; Konecny, 24th, 2015. ... Oldest player among the postseason clubs to lead his team in scoring was Minnesota’s Zach Parise with 25 goals (35 years, 339 days). Alex Ovechkin (34 years, 288 days) led Washington and tied for the NHL lead with 48. Boston’s David Pastrnak (24 years, 37 days) also had 48.