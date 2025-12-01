Travis Konecny is playing with ‘more conviction,’ according to Rick Tocchet. Are the goals about to come?

It’s been almost a month since Travis Konecny stood outside the Flyers locker room in Nashville and was asked where he thought his game was.

Although he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and a plus-minus of plus-2 in the first 13 games, he still felt his game was coming. “I know that I haven’t had my best stuff yet this year,” he said.

In the last 11 games, he has nine points (one goal, eight assists), but his 17-goal, 65-point pace is well below the 29 goals he has averaged over the past three seasons and his career-high of 76 points set last season.

But the end of the season is a long way off, and his track record of leading the Flyers in scoring for five of the last six seasons, including the last four, hints that the best is yet to come.

“I still feel like there’s more for me to give,” he said, sitting in the Flyers locker room at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday. “I feel like there’s parts that have gotten better. I’m trying to find myself in more shooting areas, but I also know playing with [Noah Cates] and [Tyson Foerster], me and Cater are two guys that love being on the hunt, you know, digging and finding pucks.

“And Foery’s going to be more of our trigger guy — and I think everyone would rather that," he said with a chuckle. “He’s got such a good shot, so trying to balance that out, but also put myself in some shooting opportunity spots, maybe get to the net a little bit more.

“But I mean, overall good. Our team’s playing well, our line’s playing good, and just keep building off little things like that, and everything will fall into place.”

It does feel like his game is coming a little more lately. He scored the game-winner in the shootout against the New York Islanders on Friday and notched two assists Saturday in the win against the New Jersey Devils.

Many noted it was probably his best game of the year as he was active across all zones and made several heads-up plays. One assist was on a two-on-one with Matvei Michkov, who just came out of the penalty box. The other was a shot by Konecny that beat Jacob Markström but was later changed to a Michkov goal as it went off the winger in front.

Konecny, 28, has bounced around a little bit this season. After starting the season alongside Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett, he was moved to a line with Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov, his linemates at the end of last season. The line played well; however, Konecny only had two goals and 13 assists in the 25 games after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But now he’s back with Cates, with whom he played consistently in 2022-23 during Cates’ first full season, and Foerster.

According to Natural Stat Trick, they may trail in chances for (60-84) but have outscored the opposition 5-0 in the 73 minutes, 34 seconds they’ve played together across the season. Pretty sure everyone prefers the latter.

“His game’s starting to come, less turnovers, he’s making more solid decisions. There’s times when he’s taking the puck to the hole and shooting it where, before you take it, he’s looking to pass,” coach Rick Tocchet said of Konecny.

“So I’m seeing a lot more conviction in the game, where I’m going to play inside and things like that, instead of playing outside. And he’s a pest out there too, that’s when he’s at his best.”

While Konecny will say that the Flyers get amped for every game, there may be a little more oomph for him on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m., NBCSP). In 34 career games against the Keystone State rivals, Konecny has 13 goals and 29 points. He scored in the Flyers’ 3-2 shootout win against the Penguins in October and was named the first star of the game.

Breakaways

Dan Vladař will start in net Monday for the Flyers. Sam Ersson was in goal for the win in October. ... Tocchet said that while the forwards would be the same, he wasn’t sure if Egor Zamula or Noah Juulsen would be the sixth defenseman. ... Flyers prospect Shane Vansaghi was named to USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for World Juniors. The tournament will be held in Minnesota beginning on Dec. 26. ... Defenseman Adam Ginning cleared waivers on Monday and has been assigned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Beginning Monday night, fans can bring new unwrapped toys to every home game in December. The toys will be donated to the Salvation Army.