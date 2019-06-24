One down, four to go.
The Flyers have re-signed blossoming defenseman Travis Sanheim, one of their five restricted free agents who is expected to play a key role this coming season, to a two-year contract that has an annual $3.25 million cap hit, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Monday.
“I’m really excited. It’s a big step in my career,” Sanheim said. “I’m looking forward to another two years with the Flyers, and just really excited with the way the team is moving toward and with the moves we’ve made this offseason.”
Those moves include acquiring veteran defensemen Justin Braun and Matt Niskanen and signing center Kevin Hayes.
Sanheim, 23, was arguably the Flyers’ best defenseman in the second half of last season.
“To be able to sign a two-year deal and have that trust in them" feels good, Sanheim said. “They want me to be a part of the team moving forward. It’s exciting, and now I obviously have to put the work in and prove to them that I’m worth that.”
Sanheim said with the additions the Flyers have made recently, "we’re a playoff team. Now it’s up to us players to go and show that with the moves Chuck’s made that we’re capable of making the next step. He sees us as a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup.”
Drafted in the first round (17th overall) in 2014, Sanheim finished with nine goals, 35 points, and a minus-4 rating last season, his first full year with the Flyers. Toward the end of the season, he was on the top pairing, alongside Ivan Provorov.
Provorov, right winger Travis Konecny, center/winger Scott Laughton, and right winger Ryan Hartman are among the Flyers’ remaining RFAs.
Signing Prorovov will be a little trickier. Provorov, coming off a disappointing season, apparently wants a long-term deal instead of a “bridge” contract like Sanheim’s. Some reports say he is seeking $8 million per season.
The Flyers have 17 players signed for a $63.4 million cap hit. The cap maximum this season is $81.5 million, meaning the Flyers have $18.1 million in available space.