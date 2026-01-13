New minor league hockey team in Trenton will be named the Ironhawks

It’s been about four months since it was announced that pro hockey was returning to Trenton after a 13-year hiatus. On Tuesday, that hockey team officially got a name: the Ironhawks.

The Ironhawks, who will begin play next season in the ECHL, the third tier of North American professional hockey, announced the name and unveiled the team’s logo on Tuesday at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. The team, which will serve as the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, landed on the name after a two-month name-the-team contest that featured more than 2,000 entries.

“Today marks an important milestone as we officially announce our franchise name, the Trenton Ironhawks, and prepare to bring a new era of professional ECHL hockey to Trenton,” team president Bob Ohrablo said.

“The hawk symbolizes strength and spirit, while the iron industry and its workers remain vital to Trenton’s economy through their grit and determination. By combining these elements into Ironhawks, we honor Trenton and reflect the team we are building, representing the city and the surrounding region, including Central New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania.”

Trenton was officially awarded the franchise, which was previously based in Utah, in September, with new owner Pro Hockey Partners moving the team. The city was previously home to the Titans, who played in the ECHL from 1999 until they folded in 2013. The Titans won their lone Kelly Cup in 2005.

“The return of ECHL hockey to Trenton is extremely exciting as we welcome the market back to our North Division for the 2026-27 Season amidst new teams and rivalries in the region,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in September. “The original ECHL team served as a catalyst to the opening of CURE Insurance Arena back in 1999 and growing the hockey community in New Jersey, and we look forward to reinvigorating the live entertainment experience in the marketplace with an ownership and operating group that is experienced in developmental league sports.”

The Ironhawks’ primary colors will be blue, gray, and red, while the logo is a silver iron-coated hawk with blue and red accents that is landing on a hockey stick. The hawk’s eyes are red to represent the fire and intensity in his eyes, according to the team’s release.

“The arrival of the Trenton Ironhawks is an exciting moment for our city,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said. “This team brings new energy to the CURE Insurance Arena and creates opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike. The name Ironhawks reflects Trenton’s industrial roots and the strength and resilience that define this community. This is a proud new chapter for Trenton sports.”