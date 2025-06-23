Flyers acquire center Trevor Zegras in latest trade with Anaheim Ducks

Sitting on the dais next to new head coach Rick Tocchet in May, Flyers general manager Danny Brière said the plan hadn’t changed. Well, that could be debatable now.

The Flyers pulled off a big-time deal Monday, acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in this year’s draft, and a fourth-round pick next season.

Drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in 2019, Zegras quickly became a star in the NHL with his talent and personality. The Bedford, New York, native is highly skilled and could develop into the top-tier center the Flyers have been craving for years. Over the past two seasons under Greg Cronin, Zegras struggled with both injuries and to find his game, but it does lie under the surface, as evidenced by his two 60-point seasons,and could be ready to bubble up, with a change of scenery and Matvei Michkov on his wing. Zegras, 24, has one year left at a $5.75 million cap hit.

Before Cronin was hired — he was replaced a few weeks ago by Joel Quenneville — Zegras tallied back-to-back 60-plus point seasons as a 20- and 21-year-old. He scored 23 goals each season, and saw his point total rise from 61 in 75 regular-season games in 2021-22 to 65 in 81 the following season. Across those two seasons, he had a combined 13 power-play goals and 34 power-play points.

Zegras has also put himself on the map with his creativity inside the game. At just 24 years old, he has a strong vision and high hockey IQ. He popularized “The Michigan,” a lacrosse-style way of scoring, and drew the ire of former Flyers bench boss John Tortorella when he pulled an alley-oop-type move to set up teammate Sonny Milano in December 2021.

“It’s tremendously skilled,” said Tortorella, who was then an analyst on ESPN. “For Sonny Milano to even yell ‘Michigan’ in the middle of a play, in a game, is skill. That’s a skilled play. My position, though is, is it good for the game? I hear Ray [Ferraro], like all the kids are doing it now in practice and stuff like that. I’m not so sure.

“I’m not trying to be a fool here, I’m just not so sure it’s great for the game. If you did that back in the 2000s, late 90s, you would get your head taken off. It’s cool, it’s cool to watch and all that, but I’m not so sure it’s good for the game. And I stand by that.”

Zegras is close buddies with Jamie Drysdale, who was also acquired from the Ducks, and is also a friend and former teammate of Cam York with USA Hockey in 2020. Zegras helped lead the U.S. to gold at the 2021 World Juniors.

“I honestly don’t think [Canada’s] been tested with a real team yet and I think we’re kind of going on all cylinders right now,” Zegras responded matter-of-factly when asked about having to beat an undefeated and powerhouse Canadian squad — which Drysdale and Jakob Pelletier were on — in the gold-medal game. “I think we’re gonna catch them by surprise and I think we’ll go from there.”

Well, he put his money where his mouth was. Zegras scored the insurance goal, the second five-on-five goal against the Canadians, who had not allowed one the whole tournament. The U.S. won 2-0, its first gold since 2017 and fifth in the program’s history. Zegras finished with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and was named the tournament’s MVP. His assist on the first goal of the game by Alex Turcotte tied him with Jordan Schroeder for most USA career assists in World Juniors history (20), and after the goal, tied Schroeder in points (27).