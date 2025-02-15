U.S. anthem booed again on Saturday night at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

MONTREAL — The United States anthem was booed on Saturday for the second straight game.

Despite an announcement in the Bell Centre to respect the anthem and the players, the Star Spangled Banner was once again booed — this time heavily throughout the song. The U.S. was facing its hockey rival and the host country, Canada, in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It comes after the anthem was also booed, but not as loudly and voraciously before the Americans defeated Finland 6-1 to start their tournament.

“I think we like it, not politically, but just in the sense of, we know where we’re at, in Canada,” forward J.T. Miller said after the game. “I think that fires us up more than anything.”

It was the latest in a string of games that found Canadians voicing their displeasure with the U.S. government. President Donald Trump has threatened to levy taxes on Canada and has called for the country to become the 51st state.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it weren’t the case,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Wednesday during a pre-tournament press conference. “But from time to time, things happen and people have strong feelings about it, and obviously, we’re aware of what’s been happening here.

Leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off, which shifts to Boston on Monday, the anthem has been booed at multiple NHL games. The anthem has been booed at recent games in Ottawa, Vancouver, and Toronto.

According to Canada’s CTV News, it was booed in Montreal before the Canadiens hosted the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. It was also booed at a recent Toronto Raptors game. In response, “O Canada” was booed by American fans on Feb. 3 in Nashville.

“I just kind of stay out of it,” Canadian defenseman Drew Doughty said on Friday. “I’m not really going to talk too much about it, but obviously I know what’s going on, and I understand the Canadians’ frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that. I don’t think anyone should be booing.”