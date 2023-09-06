Wells Fargo Center releases new renderings for upgrades to arena’s exterior

The final stage of the $400 million Wells Fargo Center transformation has begun.

The last part of the multi-year project, which is completely privately funded, includes upgrades and advancements to the exterior of the arena and improvements to parking. They will add three LED digital boards to the outside as well as customizable strut lighting and three canopies at guest entryways.

The arena owners are calling it the “New Wells Fargo Center” because the “seven-year project ... has turned this arena into a brand-new venue,” according to Phil Laws, the president of Wells Fargo Center.

“These exterior upgrades feature the latest modern technology to bring new, exciting elements to Philly’s home for sports and entertainment,” Laws said in the press release. “After transforming nearly every inch of the arena, inside and out, this is another way to ensure we provide a first-class experience for our guests the moment they step into the Sports Complex.”

Debuting in the fall, both of the Broad Street entrances to the parking lot will be upgraded. Rather than four lanes with individual points of service, there will now be six lanes with two points of service from each, tripling the number of cars who can be helped at a time.

Fans heading to the arena, as well as any passersby, will experience the new LED boards when passing by the northeast and northwest corners of the arena and the south façade. The boards are designed by ANC and stand just under 35-feet tall. Together, the three add 10,500 square feet of digital screening.

Meanwhile, the strut lighting adds 1,000 feet of new lighting on all four corners of the building that will allow the arena to decorate the arena in a solid color like Flyers orange, 76ers blue, or with a one-minute video loop (like the American flag waving). The current LED light system, which lights the “eyebrow” of the arena roof, will be replaced to coordinate with the new strut lighting system.

Guests visiting the arena will soon have a more luxurious entrance experience. The three new canopies, located at the Broad Street Entrance, 11th Street Entrance, and Premium Access Entrance, will be heated and will have audio capabilities. They will provide “ease of entry” as fans head toward the new security screening and Evolv Technology that the Wells Fargo Center added last April.